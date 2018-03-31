Former skipper Sunrisers Hyderabad and banned Australian player David Warner was replaced on Saturday with England’s explosive batsman Alex Hales for the 11 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018). The team management has taken this decision after the humiliating act of ball tampering. The English player is brought for Rs 1 crore by the SRH from the list of RAPP players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday replaced Australian opener David Warner with England’s explosive batsman Alex Hales for the 11 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2018). English batsman was bought for his base price of Rs 1 crore for the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP) list. The information was released by the IPL governing committee. Alex Hales holds a record for being only English batsman to score a ton in T20i. He is also the only one from England side to who is featured in the top-10 list of the ICC t20 rankings.

The decision to replace Warner with Hales comes after the ball-tampering scandal. The team has already handed over the command to New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson. The team management has taken the decision to swap his former captain after the disgraced and shameful act of ball tempering in the series against South Africa.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) oversaw a change in leadership recently after star batsman and team captain David Warner was banned from playing in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. But it’s water under the bridge for the mighty squad of Hyderabad, which will be led by equally stellar Kane Williamson. SRH has clinched the IPL title once in 2016. Hyderabad retained Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 8.5 crore and David Warner for Rs 12.5 crore but the team was dealt a blow in the Australian’s case. Apart from them, SRH secured Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and a string of highly talented cricketers.

