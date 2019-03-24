IPL 2019: Andre Russell's 49 helps Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets: Kolkata Knight Riders registered its first win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2019. Andre Russell scored 21 runs in the penultimate over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

IPL 2019: Andre Russell’s 49 helps Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets: All-rounder Andre Russell’s 49 in 19 balls helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start the campaign with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. Dinesh Karthik-led team won the second match of the season by 6 wickets in a thriller at Eden Gardens. The KKR chased down the target with 2 balls to spare. All thanks to Russell, who scored 21 in the 19th over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Chasing a target of 181, Dinesh Karthik-led team got an early blow on 8 runs when Shakib Al Hasan dismissed right-handed batsman Chris Lynn. Nitesh Rana was joined by Robin Uthappa, who managed to score 70-run partnership. Uthappa was clean bowled on 35 by Siddarth Kaul. The third wicket fell of skipper Karthik on 95. He could only score 2 runs. The fourth wicket fell of Nitesh Rana who scored 68 of 47 balls.

At one moment, the team needed 63 of 27 balls and it looked KKR may not win. But the batting of Russell turned match away from SRH. In the last two overs, KKR needed 34. Skipper Kumar choose to bowl the penultimate over. Russell hit two sixes and the same number of fours in the over. The remaining score went down to 13 from 6 balls. It was the time for Shubman Gill to help the team after getting a strike in the first delivery of Hasan. Stunning all, Gill hit two sixes in the three deliveries. For SRH, Hasan, Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan claimed one each wicket.

Earlier, after invited to bat first, SHR set a total of 181 for rivals. It was the superb knock of David Warner which helps his team to set a defending total. He scored 85 in 53 balls with three sixes and nine fours. Openers Warners and Jonny Bairstow stiched 119-run partnership. After Bairstow was dismissed by Piyush Chawla on 39 balls, Vijay Shankar joined Warner. He scored 40 runs in 24 balls. For KKR, all-rounder Russell claimed two victims while Chawla picked one.

