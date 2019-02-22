IPL 2019: A senior Indian Premier League official has proposed the idea to scrape the opening ceremony of the IPL 2019 and donate the amount to families of CRPF soldiers who martyred in the Pulwama attack. The idea was floated during Friday's top-level meeting with Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.

IPL 2019: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed to scrap the opening ceremony of the cash-rich league and donate the amount to the families of 40 CRPF soldiers who martyred in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama attack. According to the reports, an IPL official has proposed the idea donating the amount to the families for the CRPF soldiers who martyred for the nation to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) during Friday’s top level meet on Friday. “With all that has happened it is apt that the board does something for those affected by the terror attack in Pulwama,” the source said.

After the meeting, a BCCI official told the media that everyone in the cricket board is happy with the proposal given by the IPL official. Although the money can not bring back those brave hearts who lost their lives for the nation but at least being the countrymen we can take on a little bit of the responsibility to take care of martyrs families.

“There are officials who seek to see their names in the press with hollow proposals and for the sake of optics and it is refreshing to see a person like who avoids the limelight to come up with such a significant proposal,” BCCI official told the media. The CoA member Vinod rai told the media that this year there will be a no regular IPL opening ceremony and the amount of the budget for the opening ceremony will be given to families of the victims of this terror attack.

CoA member Vinod Rai:We'll write to ICC expressing our concerns about attacks that took place & that security of players, officials & everybody else must be taken care of. We're telling cricketing community that in future we must sever ties with nations from where terror emanates pic.twitter.com/XS5BgkM4ql — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More