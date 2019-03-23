Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in the opener of the Indian Premier League's 12th edition. The match was played at Chidambaram Stadium Chennai. The spinners of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led defending champions did not allow opponents to set a big target. They even could not cross the 70-run mark. Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina became the first batsman to score 5000 runs in the IPL.

Chasing the target of 70 runs, the CSK lost its first wicket on eight runs when leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal clean bowled Australian all-rounder Shane Watson on a golden duck. After the early blow, the CSK batsmen easily chased the target with 2.5 overs to spare. Dhoni-led team only lost two wickets in the chase. The team only lost three wickets while chasing the target.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to bowl first. The RCB got an early blow on just 16 runs when skipper Virat Kohli was dismissed by Harbhajan Singh. Kohli only scored 6 in 12 balls. The second wicket fell on 28 runs when Harbhajan struck again and dismissed Moeen Ali. After RCB batsmen took the score to 38, terminator again struck. This time he bowled dangerous AB de Villers. The score in 7.2 overs was 38 for 3. After eight over, the wickets continued to fall like a pack of cards. The RCB, which holds the lowest score record in the league were restricted on a low total.

For CSK, Harbhajan picked three wickets, South African spinner Imran Tahir dismissed three CSK batsmen and orthodox spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets.

Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina created history by becoming the first batsman o score 5000runs in the IPL. It took him 172 innings to achieve the feat.

