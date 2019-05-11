IPL 2019 CSK beat DC: Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 and booked the place for finals. But MS Dhoni's little princess Ziva's video is in talks more than CSK's win. Watch video here.

IPL 2019 CSK beat DC: After defeating Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2019, MS Dhoni led-Chennai Super Kings set the date with Mumbai Indians for finals on Sunday. IPL 2019 title clash will be held at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Chennai Super Kings will be playing the finals for the 8th time in IPL history and the fans celebrated this victory with full enthusiasm. It was a CSK show but MS Dhoni’s little princess Ziva caught all the attention.

A video which is doing round the internet shows, little munchkin Ziva kissing her daddy Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The video is the cutest thing on the internet today and thousands of CSK and MS Dhoni friends are sharing and liking it. The video shows Dhoni holding a gift given by a fan of his statue, he was showing it to Ziva. Ahead in the 30-sec video, the bundle of joys pulled MS Dhoni’s nose and kissed him on the cheek. The unconditional love between father and daughter melt everyone’s heart.

To watch the crucial match between CSK and DC, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni was present with their daughter at the stadium. Not just Ziva, Gracia was also present to cheer her dad Suresh Raina. Both the adorable kids had a great time at the stadium.

Watch the cutest video of MS Dhoni and Ziva on the internet today

Princess Ziva cheering for Chennai Super Kings 😍💛 pic.twitter.com/g6uZfNtGBk — Mahi Shiwankar 🇮🇳❤ (@mahishiwankar07) May 7, 2019

DHONI Playing with Ziva and Gracia After Yesterday's Match 😍💛 pic.twitter.com/cILrkPUFXM — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) May 11, 2019

MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Appeal Every Citizen To Cast Their Vote

. pic.twitter.com/nt3KcYEA7r — Chowkidar Balamurugan.AN (@bala_animation) May 6, 2019

“A father hold his daughter’s hand for a short while, but he holds her heart forever.” – Unknown#Dhoni #Ziva ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uFcQGqM67J — AVIDITY (@siva_tweets13) May 9, 2019

