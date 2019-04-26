IPL 2019 CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians on Friday defeated IPL 2019 number 1, Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs. The MI bowlers including Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah not only defended 155 against a powerful team but also bowled-out them for 109 runs.

IPL 2019 CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians on Friday defeated IPL 2019 number 1, Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs. The MI bowlers including Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah not only defended 155 against a powerful team but also bowled-out them for 109 runs.

Chasing down the target of 156, Chennai suffered an early blow when three wickets fell for 32 runs. Opener Shane Watson was dismissed for 8, skipper for today’s match Suresh Raina departed for 2 and Ambati Rayudu departed without troubling the scorer. Chennai lost the fourth wicket when Kedar Jadhav (6) departed for 45. On the other side opener, Murali Vijay remained glued to the wicket for some time.

But the falling of wickets did not stop of wickets. Vijay remained the leading scorer from his side. He made 38 off 35 balls. Dwayne Bravo scored 20 and Mitchell Santner made 22. No other Chennai batsman reached to double-digits.

.@mipaltan were dominant and in control as the 🔵 get the edge in the classic #CSKvMI rivalry!#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/yyiBeiPVeN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2019

For Mumbai, Malinga picked four wickets, Krunal claimed two, Bumrah also dismissed two Chennai batsmen. Ankur Roy and Hardik Pandya secured one each wicket.

Batting first, Mumbai lost the first wicket for 24 runs when Quinton de Kock (15) was dismissed. Opener Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis propelled the score to 99 in the 12th over. At that time, Mumbai would have hoped to post more than 170 on the scoreboard but their hopes were short-lived. In the 12th and 13th over, Lewis (32) and Krunal Pandya (1) were dismissed respectively.

In the meantime, skipper Sharma completed his half-century. He was dismissed for 67 off 48 balls. Chennai bowlers bowled very well in the last overs. With the unbeaten 23 off Hardik Pandya, Mumbai posted 155. Kieron Pollard also scored unbeaten 13. Pollard took 13 balls and did not play, what he is known for.

For Chennai, Mitchell Santner claimed two wickets and conceded just 13 runs in his four-over spell. Imran Tahir and Deepak Chahar picked one each wicket.

An ecstatic bowler. A dejected batsman. All in one frame.#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/4CS94XfQzF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2019

Harbhajan Singh remained wicketless but was economical as he gave 23 runs in the four overs.

Santner strikes again, picks up the key wicket of Rohit Sharma.#MI 122/4 after 16.2 overs pic.twitter.com/jVuFvaXoHl — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2019

The 45th IPL 2019 clash would be between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan have won four out of 11 games while Hyderabad have won half games our of 10 so far.

