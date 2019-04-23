IPL 2019 CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson shines as Chennai beat Hyderabad by 6 wickets, MS Dhoni-led CSK reclaim top spot: Chennai Super Kings registered eight victory in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 42nd match on Tuesday. Shane Watson 96 off 53 helped MS Dhoni-led CSK to chase the total and reclaim the top spot in the IPL 2019. Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu also contributed in the win.

Chasing down the target of 175, CSK lost opener Faf du Plessis in the third over for three runs. He went back after facing seven balls and scored only a run. The score was taken to 80 by Shane Watson and Suresh Raina. Raina was departed in the 10th over for 38 off 24. After his dismissal, Watson and Ambati Rayudu scored an 80-run partnership.

.@ChennaiIPL have made it a habit to take it to the last over but finish the game, winning by 6 wickets 💛#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/8gAiGUx6oX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 23, 2019

Unfortunately, Watson was dismissed for 96 runs. Chennai needed 13 in the last two overs with seven wickets in hand. In the last over, the match witnessed sensation. The team needed 9 off 6 balls. Skipper Bhu Kumar handed the ball to Sandeep Sharma. In the first ball, Rayudu managed a single and in the next ball, Kedar Jadhav smashed a sixer. Rayudu lost his wicket on the fourth ball of the last over. But that did not stop Chennai from winning the match with one ball to spare.

Meanwhile, the 43th match of IPL 2019 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

