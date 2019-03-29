IPL 2019: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in a thriller on Friday. With this victory, Kane Williamson-led team registered first win in the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Batting second, openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow gave a decent start to Hyderabad. Both engineered a 110-run partnership in 9.4 overs. Warner was dismissed on 69 by Ben Stokes while Bairstow was departed by Shreyas Gopal on 45. Hyderabad chased 198 with one over to spare. Rashid Khan was named player of the match for for his 1/24 and 15 runs off just eight balls.
Both the teams were defeated in the opening matches of the series. Hyderabad lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets on March 24. Rajasthan Royals were defeated by Kings XI Punjab by 14 runs on March 25.
Meanwhile, two matches would be played on Saturday between Punjab and Mumbai and Delhi and Kolkata.
