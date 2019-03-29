IPL 2019: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won their first match in the Indian Premier League at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The team annihilated Rajasthan Royals by five wickets. David Warner scored 69 in 37 balls and Jonny Bairstow made 45 in 28 deliveries. For Rajasthan, Sanju Samson scored 102 in just 55 balls and captain Ajinkya Rahane made 70. A total of 399 runs were scored in the eight match of the league.

IPL 2019: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in a thriller on Friday. With this victory, Kane Williamson-led team registered first win in the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. Batting second, openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow gave a decent start to Hyderabad. Both engineered a 110-run partnership in 9.4 overs. Warner was dismissed on 69 by Ben Stokes while Bairstow was departed by Shreyas Gopal on 45. Hyderabad chased 198 with one over to spare. Rashid Khan was named player of the match for for his 1/24 and 15 runs off just eight balls.

Both the teams were defeated in the opening matches of the series. Hyderabad lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets on March 24. Rajasthan Royals were defeated by Kings XI Punjab by 14 runs on March 25.

Meanwhile, two matches would be played on Saturday between Punjab and Mumbai and Delhi and Kolkata.

What a game of cricket this has been in Hyderabad.@SunRisers clinch a thriller with their highest successful run chase in #VIVOIPL 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/A13m98FXCw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2019

A fine century from Samson and a knock of 70 by the Skipper, propel @rajasthanroyals to a total of 198/2. Will the @SunRisers chase the total down or will the @rajasthanroyals defend it?#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7GqqysMxtO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2019

