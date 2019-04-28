Delhi Capitals have registered an eighth win in the IPL 2019 at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. Shreyas Iyer-led team defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. Iyer scored 52 while Shikhar Dhawan made 50. With this victory, Delhi have topped the IPL points table

IPL 2019 DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals on Sunday beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 20 runs and topped the Indian Premier League points table. With this win, they have won eight games out of 12 so far in the Vivo IPL. While Bangalore suffered eight loss out of 12 matches. They had won four out of five games after losing their first six matches in a row.

Chasing the high scoring target of 187, Bangalore openers Parthiv Patel and skipper Virat Kohli gave a decent start to the team. Bangalore lost Patel in the sixth over when the score was 63. He made 39 off 20 balls. Virat Kohli was dismissed for 23 off 17 balls. Bangalore needed 98 off 60 balls with eight wickets in hand.

In the 12th over, Ab de Villiers departed for 17 off 19. It was followed by Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal. Bangalore lost three wickets on just eight runs. Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Marcus Stoinis fought to scale the target. But Mann was dismissed in the penultimate over for 27. Stoinis also lost his wicket on the second ball of the last over.

Batting first, Delhi lost the first wicket in the fourth over when Umesh Yadav dismissed Prithvi Shaw. He scored 18 off 10 balls. After his dismissal, skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Shikhar Dhawan and both took the score to 103 in the 13th over. Dhawan was the second batsman who lost his wicket. He made 50 off 37 coupled with two sixes and five boundaries. Delhi lost the third wicket in the 15th over with the dismissal of Rishabh Pant (7). In the meantime, skipper completed another fifty but could not go beyond 52. Colin Ingram fell early for 11 runs. In the last over, Delhi scored 36 runs in the last two years. Sherfane Rutherford and Axar Patel played hard-hitting knocks of 28 off 13 and 16 off 9 balls respectively.

For Bangalore, Yuzvendra Chahal claimed two wickets while Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini picked one each wicket. The second match of the doubleheader will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens.

