IPL 2019: Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla: The match would start at Feroz Shah Kotla at 8 pm. Kolkata Knight Riders would try to attain top spot in the points table which is at second spot after Chennai Super Kings. While Delhi Capitals would look for their second win the Indian Premier League 2019.

IPL 2019: Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders to take on Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla: The tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 would be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today at Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi. The match would start at 8 pm and the coin would be flipped at 7: 30. The morale of Dinesh Karthik-led army would be high as the team have won both the opening games of the league. KKR annihilated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first game and Kings XI Punjab in the second game. On the other side, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians in the first game but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the second match. The fans would enjoy the second double-header today like of March 24.

KKR have defeated DC seven times in the last nine games and have won seven games.

It is going to be an interesting encounter as both the teams have super-talented players on their side. Kolkata Knight Riders posses all-rounder Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, spinner Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubnum Gill and Nitish Rana.

Knights in Delhi: "We wear our badges on our hearts, and our hearts on our sleeves."#KKRHaiTaiyaar, Are you ready for #DCvKKR❓ pic.twitter.com/QJXvrxwxAi — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 30, 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Russell can turn the game at any time as witnessed in the past. He scored unbeaten 49 off just 19 balls in the first match against Hyderabad and picked two wickets. Continuing his performance, he smashed 48 off 17 deliveries against Punjab and helped his team to post 200-plus total. Russell also took two wickets in the match. The eyes would also be on Rana who played brilliant knocks in the last two matches. He made 68 in the opening match and 63 in the second match.

While Delhi is equipped with the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, captain Iyer, Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant and Keemo Paul. Dhawan has played pretty well in the last two matches scoring 43 and 51 runs. In the first match, Pant scored 78 off 27 balls. Ingram can also help the team both in setting a high score or chasing down a daunting score.

Squads

KKR probable XI: Dinesh Karthik (c), Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Prasidh Krishna, Robin Uthappa (w), Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla.

DC probable XI: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (w), Rahul Tewatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Colin Ingram, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Amit Mishra.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More