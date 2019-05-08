IPL 2019, Eliminator DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals buried Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator of Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 by defeating them with two wickets. Delhi would face Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 12th edition on Sunday.

IPL 2019, Eliminator DC vs SRH: Rishabh’s Pant’s hard-hitting knock helped Delhi Capitals outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad in the high voltage eliminator at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Pant vanished the hopes of Hyderabad players who were eying for the second Qualifier of the IPL.

Chasing down the target of 163, Delhi got a decent start with its openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan scoring 66. The first wicket fell of Dhawan who made 17 off 16 balls. It was followed by Shreyas Iyer’s wicket who made 7 runs. After both the openers departed, Shah also left, scoring much-needed 56 off 38.

Unconfined joy in the @DelhiCapitals camp 🙌#DC now play CSK in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final on Friday. #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/U0PkOXs1A7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2019

Leading the run chase and how 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/okcE0FOD2N — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2019

For Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan picked two each wicket while Deepak Hooda claimed one.

What do you reckon Khaleel was trying to convey to Shreyas?#Eliminator #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/vELwzcxmIw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2019

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 162 on the scoreboard. In the first three overs, Hyderabad managed to score 30 without losing a wicket. The first dismissal came in the form of opener Wriddhiman Saha who scored 8 runs. In the seventh over, Martin Guptill also departed after scoring quick 36 off 19.

After that Manish Pandey and skipper Kane Williamson took the score to 90 in the 14th over. Before they could cross the ton, Pandey was dismissed for 30 off 36. Then Vijay Shankar joined skipper. In the meantime, Williamson departed for 28 off 27. With the help of Shankar (25 off 11) and Mohammad Nabi (20 off 13), Hyderabad crossed the 150-run mark. In the end, the team made 162 for the loss of eight wickets.

For Delhi, Keemo Paul dismissed four rival players, Ishant Sharma picked two wickets, Trent Boult and Amit Mishra also claimed one each wicket.

The final of the cash-rich league will be played between Mumbai Indians and the winner of Qualifier 2 in which Delhi would face Chennai Supr Kings.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App