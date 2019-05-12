IPL 2019 Final, CSK vs MI: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are the only teams to lift the IPL trophy thrice, and the rivalry will go for the real test at Hyderabad in IPL 2019 finals today.

IPL 2019 Final, CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians are all set to face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 Final at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today (Sunday, May 12, 2019). Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing each other for the fifth time in Indian Premier League (IPL) finals. Also, both the CSK and MI are the only teams to lift the IPL trophy thrice, and the rivalry will go for the real test at Hyderabad in IPL 2019 finals today. Mumbai Indians sailed into their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) final as they defeated arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Mumbai Indians were down the chart but shifted the gear to reach IPL Qualifiers and the Finals respectively. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have been in a solid form, leading the IPL Points Table from the very first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 to enter IPL 2019 Finals. Likewise, after suffering defeat against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings went for Qualifier 2, where CSK defeated Delhi Capitals and landed Hyderabad for IPL 2019.

For Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni is the saviour and he has proved his mettle throughout the season. Likewise, their opening department is back in form with both Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis leading the scorecard, from the first very ball. The spin department of CSK has been a puzzle for the rest of the teams. Meanwhile, for Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma had been in good touch, but anonymously, the opening partner Quinton De Kock has been vice-versa. But, the All-Rounder department of MI has been dominative throughout the season. Hence, the match is going to be very tough for both the teams, but for MS Dhoni it could be an advantage because he has good figures on neutral grounds.

Predicted XI:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav/ Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur/Murali Vijay, Deepak Chahar

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Anmolpreet

Singh, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Evin Lewis, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Beuran Hendricks

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay,

Mitchell Santner, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kedar Jadhav, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App