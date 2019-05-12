MI vs CSK IPL Final 2019 LIVE scores: The final of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 will start at 7:30 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both the teams have won IPL titles thrice and will be eying to win the fourth title.

MI vs CSK IPL Final 2019: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are set to take on defending champions and Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the high-voltage Vivo IPL 2019 Final at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad Sunday at 7: 3- pm. Both the teams will be fighting each other for the fourth time in the IPL history. One thing among both the teams is similar that they are the only teams in the cash-rich league to lift IPL trophy thrice.

Mumbai reserved its berth in the finals after defeating Chennai in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL while later outclassed Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 and made it to the grand final.

Both the teams equipped with players who can change the game any time. Mumbai have skipper Sharma, opener Quinton de Kock, all-rounder Kieron Pollard, pacer Lasith Malinga while Chennai posses skipper Dhoni opener Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Shane Watson, spinner Imran Tahir, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo among other players.

MI vs CSK IPL Final 2019 LIVE scores

Shardul Thakur dismissed de Kock for 29 off 17 after hitting four sixes. The score reaches to 45 for 1 in the five overs.

Chennai 37 for none in the four overs. Harbhajan Singh gave seven runs in his first over. de Kock on 23, Rohit Sharma on 14.

de Kock hammers three sixes of Deepak Chahar in the third over. The score is 30 with no loss. The opening stand is turning dangerous for Chennai.

Rohit beautifully scored a six in the second over. Mumbai taking the game in control.

First over by Chahar, De Kock and Rohit Sharma on the field. Mumbai at 3 runs without any loss.

Here are the squads for today’s game:

Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Mumbai have won the toss and have opted to bta first against Chennai in the 12th edition of IPL.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the only teams to won IPL title thrice. Chennai are currently defending champions, claiming the title in 2018 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets.

Live Updates

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App