The 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence from March 23, 2019, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) announced on Tuesday. Interestingly, the IPL season 12 will clash with 2019 Lok Sabha elections which are scheduled to be held in April and May. An IPL season takes an average time of around 7 weeks or 50 days to conclude.

While announcing the starting date for the new edition of the IPL, the CoA said, “Based on the preliminary discussions with the appropriate central and state agencies/authorities, it was decided that the 12th edition of the world’s most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be scheduled to be played in India.”

“It is proposed that the VIVO IPL 2019 will commence on March 23, 2019. The detailed schedule will be finalised in consultation with the appropriate authorities,” read the statement further.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement the CoA will have detailed discussion with all the stakeholders before releasing the IPL 2019 schedule.

Earlier in 2009, the entire second season of IPL was played in South Africa because its schedule clashed with the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. And in the aftermath of the attack on the Sri Lanka national cricket team in March the same year, the government of India refused to commit security by Indian paramilitary forces. As a result, the BCCI decided to host the IPL 2009 outside of India and after much discussion, South Africa was announced as the host nation.

