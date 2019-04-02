IPL 2019: Joss Buttler shines as Rajasthan Royals register first win in IPL, beat Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets: The crowd at Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur cheered for Rajasthan Royals after the Ajinkya Rahane-led team registered first win in the IPL 2019. Rajasthan beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. With this defeat, Virat Kohli-led team have lost four consecutive matches in the 12th edition of Vivo IPL. They have failed to open the account so far. Joss Buttler scored 59 and Shreyas Gopal took three wickets. Gopal was adjudged player of the match for his superb spell.

IPL 2019: Joss Buttler shines as Rajasthan Royals register first win in IPL, beat Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets: Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday won the first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. The much-awaited win comes after four matches of the 12th edition of Vivo IPL. Thanks to Joss Buttler (59), Steven Smith (38) and Shreyas Gopal (3/12)

Chasing down a target of 158, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler engineered a 60-run partnership. In the eight over, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Rahane for 22 runs. Then Buttler was joined by Steven Smith, both took the score to 102 in the 13th over and established the foundation of Rajasthan’s win. Buttler was dismissed by Chahal for 59 off 43 balls. He hit four boundaries and a six in his knock. After that Rahul Tripathi came on to the crease and joined Smith. Both played well and took down the required rate. The team needed 18 off 18 balls with eight wickets in hand. They comfortably chased the target with one ball to spare. Rajasthan only lost three wickets. Tripathi made unbeaten 34 off 23 balls.

For RCB, Chahal claimed two wickets and conceded 17 runs in his four-over spell. Mohammad Siraj also took a wicket.

Batting first, Bangalore got a decent start with its openers Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel scoring a partnership of 49 runs. Before they could touch 50, Shreyas Gopal struck and dismissed Kohli in the seventh over. He made 23 of 25 balls. In the ninth over, Gopal sent AB de Villiers back to pavilion on 13 runs. It was followed by Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket in the 11th over. He could score just a run off nine balls. He was also castled by right-arm spinner Gopal. The score was propelled to 126 by Patel and Marcus Stoinis in the 18th over. In the 18th over, Jofra Archer struck and dismissed Patel on 67 off 41 balls. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed a sixer and nine fours. After his dismissal, Moeen Ali joined Stoinis. Both took the score to 158.

For RCB, Gopal picked up three wickets in his four-over spell. He conceded just 12 runs. Archer also took a wicket, however, conceded 47 runs in four overs.

Bowling figures of 3/12 from Shreyas Gopal makes him the key performer for the first innings of the game 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/EZ4lEG8ijI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2019

Both the teams had earlier lost three each game in the Vivo IPL 2019. Rajasthan lost to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Bangalore lost to Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

