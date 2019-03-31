IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada stars as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 runs in Super Over: Kolkata Knight Riders had to taste season's first defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the Super Over. The team failed to chase 10-run target in the one-over eliminator. It was Kagiso Rabada who conceded only seven runs. With this win, Delhi have registered second victory in the Indian Premier League 2019.

IPL 2019: Kagiso Rabada stars as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 runs in Super Over: It was Kagiso Rabada’s superb Super Over and Prithvi Shaw’s brilliant 99 in the second inning which which helped Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by three runs at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla. After Delhi was restricted on 10 runs in the one-over eliminator by Prasidh Krishna, it was the turn of KKR to clinch the victory as chasing 10 runs was not a herculean task before mighty batting.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell went to the field. Striker Russell hit Rabada for four in the first delivery. The match was close to the pocket of Karthik-led team. However, young lad made a comeback and resorted to yorker attack. He bowled second delivery a dot and the third a perfect yorker and clean bowled Russell. Before the bowling of Rabada, Koklata could make only seven runs.

Knight Riders had won both the opening matches while Delhi had won one out of two encounters. KKR won first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Delhi cli nched victory overMumbai Indians in the first game but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the second game.

Like today, there would be a double-header on Sunday. First match would be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In the second match, defending champion Chennai Super Kings would lock horns against Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai.

Celebrations galore at the Kotla as the @DelhiCapitals clinch a thriller in the Super Over 🙌🕺#DCvKKR pic.twitter.com/9ryZTgd9u0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019

Take a bow @KagisoRabada25. What an over from the young lad as the @DelhiCapitals defend 10 runs in the Super Over#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/HRFWqFP0Mu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019

