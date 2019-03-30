IPL 2019: Krunal Pandya earns respect for not Mankading Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal: Mumbai Indians’all-rounder Krunal Pandya has earned praise on the social media after he did not Mankad Mayank Agarwal in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. Yes, Pandya could have Mamkaded Agarwal in the tenth over when latter was out of the crease. But left-arm bowler gave him a warning instead. The incident happened when Pandya was supposed to bowl the fourth delivery of the over and non-striker Agarwal was out of the crease. The bowler stopped himself and gave Agarwal a warning.
Former England captain and current commentator Michael Vaughan praised India cricketer, saying it was exactly how players deal with a Mankad. Some Twitter users said that Pandya was the right answer to Ashwin’s act, while others said had he Mankaded Aggarwal, it would have changed the complexion of the game.
Earlier, the first Mankading incident happened in the history of IPL during the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on March 25. When Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin came to bowl fifth delivery of the 13th over, non-striker Joss Buttler left the crease, Ashwin paused and dislodged the bails. Buttler was given out by the third umpire after the matter was referred to him. World famous cricketers criticised Ashwin for Mankading Buttler, saying his action was against the spirit of the game. Buttler scored 69 in 43 balls in the match.
Here is how tweeple praised Pandya for not Mankading Agarwal in today’s match:
