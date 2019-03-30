IPL 2019: Krunal Pandya earns respect for not Mankading Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal: Krunal Pandya chose not to Mankad Mayank Agarwal in the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. Unlike Ravichandran Ashwin, Pandya gave a warning to non-striker to not leave the crease early. All-rounder Pandya has earned praise from cricketers and fans.

IPL 2019: Krunal Pandya earns respect for not Mankading Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal: Mumbai Indians’all-rounder Krunal Pandya has earned praise on the social media after he did not Mankad Mayank Agarwal in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. Yes, Pandya could have Mamkaded Agarwal in the tenth over when latter was out of the crease. But left-arm bowler gave him a warning instead. The incident happened when Pandya was supposed to bowl the fourth delivery of the over and non-striker Agarwal was out of the crease. The bowler stopped himself and gave Agarwal a warning.

Former England captain and current commentator Michael Vaughan praised India cricketer, saying it was exactly how players deal with a Mankad. Some Twitter users said that Pandya was the right answer to Ashwin’s act, while others said had he Mankaded Aggarwal, it would have changed the complexion of the game.

Earlier, the first Mankading incident happened in the history of IPL during the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on March 25. When Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin came to bowl fifth delivery of the 13th over, non-striker Joss Buttler left the crease, Ashwin paused and dislodged the bails. Buttler was given out by the third umpire after the matter was referred to him. World famous cricketers criticised Ashwin for Mankading Buttler, saying his action was against the spirit of the game. Buttler scored 69 in 43 balls in the match.

Here is how tweeple praised Pandya for not Mankading Agarwal in today’s match:

Respect @krunalpandya24 … that’s exactly how you deal with a Mankad … Give the Batsman a warning then it’s open season after that … #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 30, 2019

Krunal Pandya is gave a good answer to R Ashwin by Mankad with Mayank Agarwal Agree ?? — Vikrant Vyas (@VikrantVyas6) March 30, 2019

An uncharacteristic innings from KL Rahul has done the job for Punjab. Gayle and Agarwal quite pivotal in the chase as well. But Krunal attempting the Mankad to a Punjab batsman is my moment of the game 😂 #KXIPvMI #IPL2019 — Rujan Borges (@RujBorges) March 30, 2019

Krunal could have been an opportunist to mankad Mayank Agarwal. It could have changed the complexion of the game. But he chose not to. That's how it's supposed to be. Hope you get it Mr. Ashwin. #KXIPvMI #IPL #IPL2019 #DCvKKR — TheBalancingAct (@omkar1986) March 30, 2019

Krunal Pandya shows how it is done in the spirit of the game! @ashwinravi99 you should learn from him #Mankading #MIvKXIP #KXIPvMI #IPL2019 — Nikhil Mohite (@TheNikhilMohite) March 30, 2019

You might lose matches but you win respect by such things 😌 — Akshay Sharma (@akshaypasu) March 30, 2019

Krunal Pandya is a good guy. He will first give warning and still if you don't do it, he will run you out… — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh) March 30, 2019

