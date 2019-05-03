IPL 2019 KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders registered the sixth victory in the Vivo IPL 2019 after overpowering Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. All thanks to an unbeaten knock of Subman Gill and the opening start of Chris Lynn who guided Kolkata to a seven-wicket win over Punjab. foundation for KKR's win. Gill made 65 off 49 while Lynn scored 46 off 22.

IPL 2019 KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders buried Kings XI Punjab at latter’s home ground on Friday as the team registered the sixth victory in the tournament. KKR batsmen including the unbeaten performance of Shubman Gill and the opening start of Chris Lynn led the team to thumping win. With today’s defeat, Punjab suffered eighth loss in the IPL.

Chasing down the target of 183, Gill and Lynn gave a decent start of 61 runs to the team. Lynn was dismissed for 46 off 22 coupled with three sixes and five boundaries. After that Rohit Sharma joined Gill and both propelled the score to 100. Uthappa made 22 off 14 with hitting a sixer and two boundaries.

Andress Russell was the fourth Kolkata batsman who lost his wicket. He scored 24 of 14, hitting two sixes and the same number of boundaries. On the other side, Gill completed his fifty and remained glued to the wicket. KKR needed 27 off 24 with seven wickets in hand.

KKR did not lose any other wicket. In the end, Skipper Dinesh Karthik played a quick knock of 21 off 9 balls and defeated Punjab by seven wickers. For Punjab, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Andrew Tye claimed one each wicket.

Batting first, Punjab posted 183 on the scoreboard despite getting a sloppy start. The first wicket fell for 13 runs and second for 22. Openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul scored 14 and two runs respectively. After their dismissal, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran took the score to 91. Before they could cross 10, Pooran was dismissed for 48 off 27.

Agarwal also lost his wicket for 36 off 26. Punjab lost fifth and sixth wicket for 149 and 151 respectively. It was Sam Curran who guided Punjab to a high score. With his help, KXIP posted 182, unfortunately, Punjab bowlers could not defend it. In the last two overs, Punjab scored 32 runs. Curran remained unbeaten for 55 off 24 balls. He smacked two sixes and seven boundaries. For Kolkata, Sandeep Warrier picked two wickets while Harry Gurney, Andre Russell and Nitish Rana claimed one each wicket.

Meanwhile, two matches would be played on Saturday. The first match would be played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals and the second match would be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

