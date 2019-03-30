IPL 2019: Lokesh Rahul's 71 leads Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets: Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. Punjab comfortably chased down the target of 176 with the loss of only two wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin-led team managed to chase the total with 10 balls to spare.

IPL 2019: Lokesh Rahul’s 71 leads Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets: Kings XI Punjab (KKR) on Saturday claimed a massive victory over Mumbai Indians by eight wickets at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Thanks to the spectacular batting of opener Lokesh Rahul and one-down batsman Mayank Agarwal, who played a crucial role in winning second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Dangerous Chris Gayle also contributed in the win by his hard-hitting batting.

Chasing down the target of 176, Punjab got a decent start of 53 runs. The first wicket fell of dangerous Gayle who made 40 off 24 balls with four sixes and three fours. After his dismissal, opener KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal propelled score to 117 in the 14th over. Agarwal was dismissed on 41 off 21 balls. Both the wickets of Gayle and Agarwal were taken by Krunal Pandya. Other bowlers of Mumbai failed to deliver. After the dismissal of Agarwal, Mumbai bowlers could not pick a single wicket and result in the comfortable win for Punjab. Rahul scored an unbeaten 71 off 57 balls and David Miller made 15 off 10 balls.

That's that from Mohali as @lionsdenkxip win by 8 wickets to register their second win of the #VIVOIPL 2019 season.#KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/ORSzqQxN1K — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019

After inviting Mumbai to bat first, openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock made 51 at the first wicket. It was Hardus Viljoen who struck in the sith over and departed Sharma. The second wicket of Mumbai fell quickly after skipper’s dismissal. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin on paltry 11 runs. Left-handed batsman Yuvraj Singh went to the crease to join Kock, but after a partnership of 58 runs South African batsman was castled by Mohammed Shami. It looked Mumbai could succeed in posting a 200-plus total as the score was 120 for 2 with more than seven overs to bowl. After some time, the average went down and score settled at 126 for 6 in 15th over. The tight bowling of Punjab restricted Mumbai on 176. Hardik Pandya smashed 31 in the death overs. Kock scored 60 runs off 39 balls while skipper made 32 off 18 balls.

Winning moments from Mohali as @lionsdenkxip win their first home game 🕺🕺#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/eCig10twgk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2019

For Punjab, Shami, Viljoen and Murugan Ashwin claimed two each wicket while Andrew Tye picked one wicket. Skipper Ashwin remained wicket-less but he conceded only 26 runs in his four-over spell.

Both the teams had earlier won one each game out of two. Punjab won against Rajasthan Royals but lost to Kolkata. While Mumbai won against Royal Challengers Bangalore and had to taste defeat against Delhi Capitals.

