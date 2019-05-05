IPL 2019 MI vs KKR: Kolkata knocked out after losing do-or-die match, Mumbai tops table: Mumbai Indians knocked out Kolkata Knight Riders from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 after defeating them by six wickets. With this win Mumbai has topped the IPL points table, replacing Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at third and fourth spot respectively.

IPL 2019 MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians ended Kolkata Knight Riders’ journey in the Vivo IPL 2019 after defeating them in the last match of the league stage. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s match-winning half-century and 46 of Suryakumar Yadav proved detrimental for Dinesh Karthik-led team which earlier failed to chase a defendable total.

Batting second, Mumbai comfortably scaled the target, losing only one wicket. MI lost Quinton de Kock when the score was 46 in the seventh over. After that Skipper Sharma and Yadav vanished all the hopes of Kolkata. Both the batsman hit Kolkata bowlers left, right and the center and registered a victory with 17 balls to spare. With this win, Mumbai topped the IPL points table. Sharma scored unbeaten 55 off 48 while Yadav made unbeaten 46 off 27. For Kolkata, Harry Gurney and Sunil Narine picked one each wicket. Other bowlers remained wicketless.

This one's for you baby Samaira 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/HCrBWfYjMy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2019

Batting first, KKR despite getting a decent start could not post a high score on the scoreboard. The first wicket fell for 49 runs when the star of Kolkata’s last match Subman Gill was dismissed in the seventh over. In the ninth over, Chriss Lynn also departed after scoring 41 off 29 balls coupled with four sixes and two boundaries. After that Robin Uthappa managed to hit few sixes in his 40-run knock but he faced 47 balls that too in the do-or-die match. Uthappa was the sixth dismissal.

Before he lost his wicket, skipper Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell were dismissed in the 13th over on back to back deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batsman scored three runs while Russell went back without troubling the scorer.

Lasith Malinga is our key performer for the @mipaltan for his game-changing bowling figures of 3/35 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/T57tLsUCXI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2019

Then it was the duty of Nitish Rana to help his team post defendable total. He scored quick 26 off 13 balls. The score was 120 for 5. In the end, Kolkata posted 133 on the scoreboard, which was absolutely not enough to defend. For Mumbai, Lasith Malinga took three wickets, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya claimed two each wicket.

Innings Break! The Mumbai Indians restrict #KKR to a total of 133/7. How quickly will the home team achieve this target?#MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/IxLFkPPTUu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App