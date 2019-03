IPL 2019: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings beat Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs, register third consecutive win

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings beat Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs, register third consecutive win: Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Vivo IPL match by eight runs in the 12th match of the IPL's 12th edition. The match was played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni scored 75 off 46 balls and helped his team to seat a target of 175