IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians sign West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph to replace injured Adam Milne: Alzarri Joseph will now make his first appearance in the IPL season this year. As per the tournament's rules the replacement player cannot exceed the amount that was being paid to the original player. The pacer has 4 wickets and just 41 runs in Caribbean Premier League in 2016.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed West Indies pacer Alzarri Shaheim Joseph on the replacement of injured Adam Fraser Milne. The New Zealand pacer Milne was signed by Mumbai Indians has been pulled out of the league owing to a sore heel. As per reports, the West Indie fast pacer Alzarri will join the IPL season this year. The pacer will join the Mumbai squad today at the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Alzarri Joseph will now make his first appearance in the IPL season this year. As per the tournament’s rules the replacement player cannot exceed the amount that was being paid to the original player. Meanwhile, Joseph has confirmed to play in the IPL. Joseph, who has played 9 Test matches and 16 ODI’s for the West Indies so far, will try his luck this time to play T20 IPL season.

Mumbai Indians have signed West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph as a replacement for the injured fast bowler Adam Milne for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. pic.twitter.com/6szMbkmPCH — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

Joseph has also featured in T20 matches. The pacer has 4 wickets and just 41 runs in Caribbean Premier League in 2016. He has also taken 25 wickets in Tests and 24 wickets in ODI’s. He made is debut in both the formats in 2016.

Joseph’s arrival will help skipper Rohit Sharma to take on RCB and claimed their first win in the league. His arrival will also boost Sri Lanka veteran Lasith Malinga, who was initially supposed to miss the first six matches of the tournament due to ICC World Cup 2019 preparations.

Mumbai Indians is all set to lock horns against RCB in their second game today in Bangaluru. The team had lost their opening match against Delhi Capitals by 37 runs on last Sunday. The two teams have lost their first matches in the IPL season. The Virat Kohli-led team was just bundled on 70 runs in their first match against Chennai Super Kings in the season’s opener match. The players like Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers failed to clinch the game for the team.

Mumbai Indians too lost their first game against Delhi Capitals. The team’s 17-year-old pacer Rasikh Salam Dar, who is making his first IPL debut this year is the best bowler weapon in the team. The latest entry by West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph will boost the other blowers in the team.

