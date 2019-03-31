IPL 2019: Openers Jonny Bairstow, David Warner heroes in Sunrisers Hyderabad thumping victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohammad Nabi gets 4 wickets: Sunrisers Hyderabad annihilated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led RCB registered second win in the 12th edition of Vivo IPL. Jonny Bairstow scored 114 and David Warner made unbeaten 100. Bowler Mohammad Nabi dismissed four top RCB batsmen. Bairstow was adjudged player of the match.

IPL 2019: Openers Jonny Bairstow, David Warner heroes in Sunrisers Hyderabad thumping victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohammad Nabi gets 4 wickets: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a massive victory over Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) by a margin of 118 runs. It was Virat Kohli-led team’s third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. It was the spectacular batting performance of openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner and superb four-over pell by Mohammad Nabi, which led SRH to victory.

Batting second, the top order of RCB collapsed before Hyderabad’s bowling. All thanks to Afghan star Mohammad Nabi picked up four top batsmen. The first wicket of RCB was dismissed on 13 runs. It was followed by the second wicket on 20, third on 22, fourth on 30, fifth on 35 and sixth on 35. Skipper Virat Kohli scored 3 runs while AD de Villiers made 1 run.

Colin de Grandhomme remained the leading scorer from RCB side who made 37 runs. Without him, no other player touched the 20-run mark. The whole team was departed on 113 runs. For Hyderabad, Mohammad Nabi claimed four wickets with conceding just 11 runs in his four-over spell. Sandeep Sharma also took three wickets. Three batsmen of RCB got run out.

Kohli’s decision to bowl first proved fatal for the team after Bairstow and Warner resorted to massive hitting. Both the batsmen almost thrashed every RCB bowler. They managed to stitch 185-run partnership at the first wicket. After hitting the bowlers left, right and centre, Bairstow lost his wicket on 114 off just 56 balls. He was sent back to the pavilion by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 17th over. His dismissal did not do anything good for RCB for two reasons. One, at the time of his wicket, the team was close to 200 with 22 balls to play. Second, left-handed Warner was on the crease. Bairstow smashed seven sixes and 12 fours.

The second wicket was dismissed in the 18th over when Vijay Shankar was running for a run but fell short of the crease. He scored 9 off 3 balls. Warner remained unbeaten on 100 while Yusuf Pathan scored unbeaten 6 off 6 balls. Australian batsman completed a century in 55 balls with hitting five sixes and the same number of boundaries. Both the batsmen created a record of highest opening stand in IPL. They broke the record of Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn (184).

With today’s thumping win, SRH has climbed to the top spot in the points table. On the other side, RCB settled at last spot.

