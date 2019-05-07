IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK Mumbai: Mumbai Indians became the first team to reserve its berth for the final of Vivo IPL 2019. Rohit Sharma-led team outclassed MS Dhoni-led Chennai in the first match of IPL playoffs. Chennai is still alive in the tournament as they have to compete against the winner of the Eliminator that would be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK: Again Mumbai Indians made it to the finals of Vivo IPL 2019 after defeating defending champions by three runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai. All thanks to the bowling of Mumbai which restricted Chennai to 131 which helped the team to secure a berth for the final. Suryakumar Yadav also played a match-winning knock of 71.

Chasing down the target, Mumbai lost both the openers early with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring 4 and Quinton de Kovk 8. After their dismissal, Yadav and Ishan Kishan joined hands and scored 80-run fruitful partnership. In the meantime, Yadav scored fifty in the 37 deliveries.

The Surya that shone with 🔵 in Chennai! How @mipaltan made an early entry into the #VIVOIPL 2019 final 🙌#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/U2GmM4B32v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2019

Before both the set batsmen could turn partnership into a ton, Kishan gave his wicket to Imran Tahir for 31 off 28 balls. Tahir also dismissed Krunal Pandya on a golden duck. Mumbai needed 31 off 36 balls with six wickets in hand. Without losing any wicket, Mumbai defeated Chennai by six wickets. Yadav scored unbeaten 71 off 54 while Hardik Pandya made unbeaten 13.

Two in two for Imran Tahir 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/uIsXmbts4U — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2019

For 2018 Champions, Tahir claimed two wickets while Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh picked one each wicket.

After winning the toss Chennai opted to bat first and were restricted to 131. CSK got a sloppy start, losing two wickets for just 12 runs. Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina scored 6 and 5 runs respectively. One-down batsman Shane Watson also fell early after scoring 10 runs. Chennai lost the fourth wicket in the 13th over when the score was 65. The fourth dismissal was of Murali Vijay who scored 26 off 26.

Innings Break! A 66-run partnership between MS Dhoni and Rayudu propel #CSK to a total of 131/4. Will this be enough to defend?#Qualifier1 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/cD3OwchMup — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2019

Now the onus was on skipper MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu. Though both tried to take score near to 160 but opponent bowlers did not allow them. Rayudu scored unbeaten 42 off 37 while Dhoni made unbeaten 37 off 29.

For Mumbai, Rahul Chahar picked two wickets while Krunal Pandya and Jayant Yadav claimed one each wicket. Chahar conceded only 14 runs in his four ver spell.

The lone Eliminator of IPL would be played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The winner of the match would face Chennai on May 10 in the Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier would join Mumbai in the grand final at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 12, Sunday.

