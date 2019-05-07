IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indian at the Chepauk at 7:30 pm today. Both the teams have won 3 titles and MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma-led sides would be eyeing to lift the trophy for the fourth time this year

IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK: The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019) has reached its last leg. Today, Chennai Super Kings would lock horns against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk in the first match of the playoffs. Both the teams have won 3 titles and MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma-led sides would be eyeing to lift the trophy for the fourth time this year. The team who will win today, in the IPL 2019, Qualifier 1, would reserve its berth for the finals. While loser would get another chance to play the qualifier round against the winner of the Eliminator round. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the other 2 teams who made to the playoffs.

MS Dhoni and his yellow army have always been favourite for the title but interestingly Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai paltan has won 11 matches out of 15 encounters and would try to continue their dominance. MI have lost just once in last 7 meetings against CSK, and just a fortnight ago, Rohit’s men became the first side to outclass CSK at Chepauk since 2015.

Talking about the batting strength, most experienced players in the side MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina average 51 and 61.50 against MI in seven knockout games. While on the other side, Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma comparatively struggle with averages of 36.33 and 16.43 respectively.

CSK spinners Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Karan Sharma have been dismissing devastating at their home ground and dismissed 30 batsmen in 79.2 overs at an average of 15.60. While they just allowed batsmen to score only at an average of 5.90 runs per over.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2019 stage match:

In their last match, Mumbai beat Chennai at the Chepauk stadium. Thanks to Rohit Sharma who scored a half-century, (67 runs off 48 balls), Mumbai posted 155 run target in front of Chennai. The score proved to be gigantic total for the yellow army as Mumbai bowlers bundled them out for only 109 runs.

Key Players to watch:

Quinton de Kock

Left-handed South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has scored been giving his side a great start and in the match against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit Sharma would be expecting the same. He’s currently the highest run-scorer for the franchise in IPL 2019.

Hardik Pandya

Hard hitter Hardik Pandya who has been handy with both bat and ball would be the biggest strength for his side who can wreck-havoc any bowling line up. In today’s match, MI skipper would be expecting big from Hardik Pandya in the lower-middle order.

MS Dhoni

The CSK captain MS Dhoni who has the ability to rescue the team from every unsounded situation is the backbone of the yellow army. Despite age being a factor, MSD has displayed a great performance with the bat on numerous occasions.

