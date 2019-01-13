IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals have appointed Paddy Upton as the head coach of the team for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019). The 50-year-old African-player has a good experience of coaching as he has served IPL teams like Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors XI and now he is back to Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2019: For the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals have appointed Paddy Upton as the head coach of the team. Paddy Upton had guided the team for 2013 to 2015 edition and now once again the franchise owners have roped him for the same role. The 50-year-old African-player has a good experience of coaching as he has served IPL teams like Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors XI and now he is back to Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha informed about Paddy Upton’s appointment through a press release, which reads, “The experience and knowledge that he brings to the table are unparalleled. As the coach, mentor and scientific trainer, Paddy Upton is well versed with the rigours of modern day sport. We are thrilled to have him back in our team and can’t wait to put on our pads and get going in the new season.”

Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale said that it gives the team an immense pleasure to announce Paddy’s name as the head coach for the upcoming season.

“We welcome Paddy Upton back to the Royals Family. Paddy is someone who is well versed with the culture of Rajasthan Royals and he knows what it takes to achieve success in international sport at the highest level. We cannot wait for the season to begin and are so pleased that the BCCI has confirmed it will be held entirely in India,” Manoj Badale said.

Paddy Upton played a big role as the mental conditioning coach for 2011 World Cup winning Team India along with head coach Gary Kirsten. He was also a director of South Africa Cricket Board.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More