IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane says Steve Smith is a match winner: Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has said that Steve Smith is the match winner and the team is excited to have him in its fold. Rahane said that whole tea is happy after Smith’s return. Jaipur-based franchise skipper added that everyone knows what kind of batsman Smith is. His comments came after Smith returned to the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 12th edition.

The Captain has his say on @stevesmith49’s return and the core strength of our team! 💪🏾 The match starts in just a few hours! How are we feeling, Royals? 💗 #RRvKXIP #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/jRgeP7rOyB — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 25, 2019

He was banned by the International Cricket Council for a year after his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town. He along with fellow cricketer David Warner was awarded one-year ban. Both the star batsmen missed the 11th edition of the lucrative IPL in 2018 due to the ban

After his return, Smith would play first match today against Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur. He has scored 1703 runs in the 62 innings in the IPL. He has also smashed five fifties and one ton with the highest score of 101.

On the other side, Warner, who is owned by Sunrisers Hyderabad, played first match against Kolkata Knightriders on last Sunday. Left-handed batsman scored 85 runs in 53 balls with hitting three sixes and nine fours. He was the leading run-scorer of the match. Though his inning could not lead Hyderabad to victory he has again displayed his talent and calibre. Opener Warner has played 115 IPL matches and made 4099 runs. He has hit three tons and 37 fifties.

