IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant’s 78 powers Delhi Capitals to 37-run win against Mumbai Indians: Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians at the latter’s home ground–Wankhede Stadium by 37 runs on Sunday. All credits to wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who played a blitzkrieg knock of 78 in 27 balls. Pant thrashed Mumbai bowlers left, right and centre. He helped his team to set a defending total of 213. Besides Pant, Colin Ingram and Shikhar Dhawan also contributed in the 200 plus score.

Chasing down the target, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians did not get a decent start which was needed. The first wicket of the team fell on 33 runs in the fourth over.Skipper Sharma was dismissed by Ishant Sharma on 14 runs. It was followed by second and third quick wickets of one-down batsman

Suryakumar Yadav (2) and Quinton de Kock (27). Then the score was taken to 95 from 45 by Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard. But before they could cross 100, Pollard was castled by Keemo Paul in the eleventh over. In the next over, left-arm spinner Axar Patel dismissed Hardik Pandya without troubling a scorer. Left-handed batsman Yuvraj was joined by Krunal Pandya. While trying to propel the score, Trent Boult struck and dismissed Krunal on 32. Yuvraj was the leading run-scorer from Mumbai who scored 53 runs in 35 balls.

For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma picked two each wicket.

While Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul and Axar Patel claimed one each wicket.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals also did not get a steady start as their first wicket fell on 10 and second on 29 runs. Opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed on 7 runs and skipper Shreyas Iyer was shown pavilion on 16 runs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan was joined by South African batsman Colin Ingram. Both made an 83-run partnsership in 56 balls. Ingram was castled by Ben Cutting on 47 runs. After that, it was the turn of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to help the team to set a massive total. He thrashed the bowlers of MI, scoring unbeaten 78 in 27 balls with seven sixes and seven fours. Ingram made 47 in 32 balls with seven fours and a six. The Delhi Capitals lost 6 wickets.

For Mumbai Indians, Mitchell McClenaghan calmed three wickets in his four-over spell. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ben Cutting picked one each wicket.

.@trent_boult picks his first of the season as he sends Krunal Pandya back to the pavilion. Rahul Tewatia catches it well at deep mid-wicket. #MI – 134/6 in 15 overs.#MIvDC #ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 24, 2019

