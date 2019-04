IPL 2019 RR vs SRH: Sanju Samson shines as Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets: Rajasthan Royals have registered the fifth victory of IPL 2019 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Steven Smith-led team defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Sanju Samson scored unbeaten 48 off 32 and played an important role in the team's win.

IPL 2019 RR vs SRH: Sanju Samson’s 48 helped Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 45th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. With today’s win, Steven Smith-led Rajasthan have registered the fifth victory in the Vivo IPL 2019. While it was Sunrisers Hyderabad’s sixth loss in the 11 games they played so far. RR have played 12 games in the 12th season of IPL.

Unadkat goes full stretch – Catch marvellous 👌👌 Watch the video here ▶️▶️https://t.co/OEXxBM9OpH #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/G3FmdXzxSo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2019

Innings Break! The #SRH post a total of 160/8 after 20 overs. Will the home team chase this down?#RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/033SSjqZB5 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App