IPL 2019: Sam Curran’s hat-trick helps Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs: Kings XI Punjab registered third thumping victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over Delhi Capitals by 14 runs. After two-day double-header only one match was played On Monday, which was snatched by Punjab in the death overs as seven wickets of Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals fell for just eight runs. All credits to Sam Curran who wrecked havoc in Delhi.
Both the teams had earlier won two each game out of the three. Punjab defeated Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians while it lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Delhi beat Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders while it lost to Chennai Super Kings.
