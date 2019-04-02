IPL 2019: Sam Curran's hat-trick helps Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs: Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals in a nailbiter by 14 runs at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Shreyas Iyer-led DC registered their third win in the Vivo IPL 2019. Young lad Sam Curran claimed hat-trick. He took four wickets in 2.2 overs and conceded just 11 runs.

IPL 2019: Sam Curran’s hat-trick helps Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs: Kings XI Punjab registered third thumping victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over Delhi Capitals by 14 runs. After two-day double-header only one match was played On Monday, which was snatched by Punjab in the death overs as seven wickets of Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals fell for just eight runs. All credits to Sam Curran who wrecked havoc in Delhi.

Both the teams had earlier won two each game out of the three. Punjab defeated Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians while it lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi beat Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders while it lost to Chennai Super Kings.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More