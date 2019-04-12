IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan's 97 leads Delhi Capitals to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, beat KKR by 7 wickets: Delhi Capitals (DC) have registered a fourth win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Friday at Eden Gardens. Shreyas Iyer-led team defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets. Shikhar Dhawan scored 97 off 63.

IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan’s 97 leads Delhi Capitals to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, beat KKR by 7 wickets: Left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan played an unbeaten knock of 97 and helped his team to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets. He smashed 2 sixes and 11 fours and took only 63 balls. With this victory, Delhi Capitals (DC) won the fourth match of the Vivo IPL 2019. This was the second consecutive loss for strong Kolkata.

Delhi lost first wicket (Prithvi Shaw 7) for 32 in the third over and second wicket (Shreyas Iyer 6) fell for 57 in the sixth over. After that it became impossible for KKR to stop DC batsmen. Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant made 105-run stand and took the team closer to victory. Pant lost his wicket 46 off 31. He smacked two sixes and four boundaries. Delhi did not lose any other wicket and chased the target with seven balls to spare. Dhawan made 97 off 61 balls. It was a hard luck for him as he fell short of three runs to ton. Ingram also contributed 14 off 6. For KKR, Russell, Nitish Rana and Prasidh Krishna took one each wicket.

Earlier, KKR posted 178 for the loss of seven wickets. Ishant Sharma dismissed Joe Denly on a golden duck. Despite that, Kolkata did not succumb to pressure and managed to set a defendable total. Shubman Gill remained the highest scorer with 65 off 39. For Delhi, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul and Kagiso Rabada picked two each wicket while Ishant Sharam claimed one. He conceded just 21 runs in his four-over spell.

Second wicket for the Delhi Capitals, courtesy Dre Russ. Shreyas Iyer departs for 6 runs.#DC 57/2 after 5.4 overs pic.twitter.com/nQkTgwag5y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2019

Second wicket for the Delhi Capitals, courtesy Dre Russ. Shreyas Iyer departs for 6 runs.#DC 57/2 after 5.4 overs pic.twitter.com/nQkTgwag5y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More