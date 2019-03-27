IPL 2019: Watson, Bravo star in Chennai Super Kings win over Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in the fifth encounter of Indian Premier League (IPL) by six wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla on Tuesday. MS Dhoni-led team easily chased the score set by Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi. Shane Watson was named player of the match for his 44 in 26 balls.

IPL 2019: Watson, Bravo star in Chennai Super Kings win over Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets: Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the second consecutive match of Indian Premier League (IPL) by annihilating Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team won the match by 6 wickets, which was played at Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi. The bowlers of CSK tightened noose in the last overs and stopped the hosts from setting a high score. The team was restricted on 147. Both Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo lead their team to victory. Watson made 44 in 26 balls while Bravo picked up three wickets in his brilliant four-over spell. Chennai easily chased down the target.

Batting second, the first wicket of Chennai fell on 22 runs when Ambati Rayadu was dismissed by Ishant Sharma. He scored five runs in five balls. After that opener Shane Watson and one-down batsman Suresh Raina took the score to 73. Watson was the second victim who scored 44 in 26 balls. He played a brilliant knock and led his team to victory. He missed the delivery of Amit Mishra and was stumps out by Rishabh Pant. Raina and Kedar Jadhav were third and fourth batsmen to depart on the score 86 and 14 respectively. It was an easy win for Chennai. The winning short was played by Bravo. For Delhi, Mishra claimed two wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharam took one each.

2 in 2 for @ChennaiIPL Bravo finishes it off for #CSK as they win by 6 wickets and register their second win of #VIVOIPL 2019 season Scorecard – https://t.co/AWx9J47Cvh #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/otlJon8eP9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2019

Earlier, after deciding to bat first, openers Prithvi Shawa and Shikhar Dhawan gave a steady start to Delhi Capitals. They took the score to 36 in the fourth over. But Deepak Chahar struck and dismissed Shaw on 24. Then skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Dhawan. He was castled by Imran Tahir on 18 runs. The score was 79 for 2. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant came at number 4 and played a cameo of 25 in 13 balls. He was departed by Dwayne Bravo. At this time the score was 120 for three in 15.2 balls. Means, the team had to face 28 balls with seven wickets in hand. But Capitals could not set a defending total as they lost four wickets on just seven runs, which put a bek on the score.

For CSK, Bravo picked up three wickets, while Tahir, Chahar, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja claimed one each.

Bravo departed three Chennai batsmen in the six deliveries across his two overs

