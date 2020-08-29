BCCI on Saturday confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board has not specified as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff has also not been revealed yet.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that 13 personnel including two players have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board has not specified as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff has also not been revealed yet.

“13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team,” the BCCI said in an official release.

The board has also put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 season, which is scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE.

Upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have to follow a mandatory testing and quarantine programme.

“Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20- 28 across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include players, support staff, team management, BCCI staff, IPL operational team, hotel, and ground transport staff,” the BCCI said in a release. As per the IPL 2020, health and safety protocols testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 season.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. All eight IPL franchises have reached UAE for taking part in the upcoming tournament.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice.

Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their team-mates.

The final match of the 2020 edition is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. (ANI)

