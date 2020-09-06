The Governing Council of the Indian Premiere League has announced the official schedule of the IPL on Sunday. Read on to find out more.

The Governing Council of the Indian Premiere League has announced the official schedule of the IPL on Sunday. It will be played in the UAE this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will kick off with a blockbuster clash between the Mumbai Indians, and the Chennai Super Kings, on September 19th. The game will be played in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the three venues in which the IPL matches would be played this year- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Following that, Dubai will host an evening match starting at 7:30 PM local time (30 minutes later than previous edition IPL evening games) match where the Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI. On Monday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, would go head to head in the third game.

The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

Also Read: Renault will rebrand as Alpine F1 Team

Also Read: Wrestler Deepak Punia stable, advised to quarantine at home: SAI

In total there will be 10 double headers in the tournament. All evening matches will start at 7:30PM IST and 6:00PM UAE time. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. Venues for the playoffs and the final will be announced later.

One can view the complete schedule of the tournament tat the following link. IPL 2020 Match Schedule

Also Read: Reduced Workload but higher efficiency: Virat Kohli on Fielding training sessions