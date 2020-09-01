IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, will be featured in a a new three part documentary produced by Red Bull Media House. "Inside Story: A Season with Rajasthan Royals', will take the viewers through the Royal's rollercoaster 2019 IPL season.

The documentary will be available exclusively on Red Bull TV. It unravles the secrets of RR’s IPL campaign in 2019, and features never before seen interviews, and behind the scenes footage. It will also feature stars like Steve Smith, Varun Aaron, Ben Stokes, and Sanju Samson, among others.

The documentary has been in works since March last year with Royals agreeing to let a film crew follow them through the season.

Speaking on the release of the documentary series, Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum said, “We are delighted to launch this documentary to entertain both Royals fans and sports lovers around the world during this challenging time. We hope this will increase the excitement and anticipation of the 800 million IPL fans.”

In 2019, Rajasthan Royals won 5 games out of a total of 14, for a total of 11 points, and placed 7th in the IPL rankings.

