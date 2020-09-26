MI skipper Rohit Sharma revealed the number of bats that he is carrying for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Sharma also said that the longevity of a bat is dependent on the format that is playing.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that a bat lasts about a month or two when he is playing the shortest format and he also revealed the number of bats that he is carrying for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians skipper also said that the longevity of a bat is dependent on the format that he is playing. “My bat usually lasts long, pretty long. I would say about four to five months. But in the end, everything depends on the format I am playing. When you are playing the T20 format, you need to do a lot of hitting,” Rohit said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

“During the IPL and T20 format, my bat usually lasts for a month or two. Especially now that we know that the times are tough, we do not know if the courier will reach on time so I have taken around nine bats with me,” he added. Rohit played a match-winning knock of 80 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With the help of his knock, Mumbai registered their first win in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians had suffered a loss by five wickets in their opening match of the IPL 2020, but the side quickly recovered to win over KKR by 49 runs. In the 2014 edition of the IPL, Mumbai Indians had lost all their matches that were played in the UAE and the side entered this edition looking to break the jinx.

After losing against CSK this year, the side was finally able to gain victory in the UAE after defeating KKR in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Now Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

