Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad will begin training from Friday in the United Arab Emirates after all of their members, except the two who tested positive, tested negative in the follow up test for coronavirus on Thursday.

The Chennai Super Kings squad will begin training on Friday, sources said, as it was revealed that all except for the two who tested positive last week, have tested negative for Covid-19. The two who tested positive will be undergoing a 14 day quarantine, in accordance with the BCCI’s SOP.

CSK’s training had been delayed due to thirteen of their members having tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team had how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

CSK arrived in the UAE on August 21, along with Mumbai Indians. They are the only team to not have started training yet, though they did hold a brief training camp in Chennai, before leaving. They are the only team to do so.

On September 1, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed that there are no fresh coronavirus cases in the team’s bubble. He also said that the ones who tested positive earlier will be tested once again only after their 14-day quarantine period is over.

Suresh Raina, a mainstay in the CSK setup, has already returned to India citing personal reasons. However, now he he has said that it may be possible for him to play in IPL 2020.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich league is scheduled to go from September 19 to November 10.

All the matches will be played across three venues — Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

