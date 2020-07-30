The Governing Council of the IPL is scheduled to meet this weekend to discuss the possibility of delaying the IPL final to November 10th, instead of the original November 8th. This comes after Star, one of the key broadcasters, complained of restricted scheduling.

The Governing Council (GC) of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), is scheduled to meet soon to discuss the possibility of extending the IPL, and delaying the final from November 8th to November 10th.

This latest development, is due to the broadcasters, particularly Star, expressing concerns over ‘restricted scheduling’ and wanted to be able to make use of the Diwali week, to broadcast the IPL.

This change, if implemented, will also alter the Indian cricket team’s plans, as originally they were scheduled to travel to Australia after the IPL, but now, they will be flying directly from the UAE, without first returning home.

The GC is supposed to meet to discuss this in the next three days, on the coming weekend. This change would expand the current 51 day window of the IPL, to a 54 day window.

