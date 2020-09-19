After much wait, the 13th Indian Premier League 2020 Edition is back and will start on 19th September at 7.30 pm (IST). Here's all the information Indian fans and cricket lovers all around need to catch the live-action, drama and exclusive coverage of the 1st-day match.

Amid the pandemic and much delays, Indian Premier League 2020 finally begins today at 7.30 pm (IST). This year the 13th edition of the tournament will be held at Abu Dhabi behind closed doors due to COVID’19. The opening match will take place between IPL’s two most successful teams, Mumbai Indians(MI) and Chennai Super Kings(CSK).

Last year’s crowned champion and four-times title winner Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma will face off three-times title-winning team, Chennai Super Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Initially, IPL was scheduled to begin on March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This year IPL will be played across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah in the UAE.

Here’s all the information Indian fans and cricket lovers all around need to catch the live-action, drama and exclusive coverage of the 1st-day match:

Where will be the opening match held?

– Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What is the match timing for the tournament opener between MI vs CSK? – September 19 (Saturday) at 7:30PM IST and 6:00PM (UAE Time) Where and how to catch IPL 2020 match live telecasts on TV? – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi Which online streaming platforms to follow for the live action? – Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel and JIO offering streaming options in different priced plans Where to check the online live updates of the 1st game of IPL 2020? – Follow https://www.newsx.com/sports to catch our exclusive coverage

