Amid the pandemic and much delays, Indian Premier League 2020 finally began last night at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This year the 13th edition of the tournament will be held at Abu Dhabi behind closed doors due to COVID’19. The opening match took place between IPL’s two most successful teams, Mumbai Indians(MI) and Chennai Super Kings(CSK).

The first tournament opener was watched all around with much excitement. CSK led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Saturday. Initially, IPL was scheduled to begin on March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This year IPL will be played across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah in the UAE.

Today’s match will be between Delhi Capitals led by Shreyas Iyer and Kings XI Punjab led by KL Rahul at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here’s all the information Indian fans and cricket lovers all around need to catch the live-action, drama and exclusive coverage of the 2nd-day match:

Where will be the second day match held? – The Dubai International Cricket Stadium What is the match timing for the face-off between DC vs KXIP? – September 20 (Sunday) at 7:30PM IST and 6:00PM (UAE Time) Where and how to catch IPL 2020 match live telecasts on TV? – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi Which online streaming platforms to follow for the live action? – Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel and JIO offering streaming options in different priced plans Where to check the online live updates of the 1st game of IPL 2020? – Follow https://www.newsx.com/sports to catch our exclusive coverage

