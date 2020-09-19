IPL 2020 is almost here, and fans can barely wait. The tournament, which is being hosted in the UAE this year, due to Covid-19 concerns, will commence today at 7:30 PM IST, when the Chennai Super Kings, face off against long time arch rivals, Mumbai Indians.

Even though the league comes at a time and in a manner in which no stadium presence of fans is allowed, the enthusiasm from the fans’ side has not diminished at all. People are still just as impatient to watch the matches, through their televisions or laptops or mobiles.

In the last few days, we’ve seen that the players too, are raring to go. CSK head coach, said of MS Dhoni, “In some ways the break can work for the experienced and older players that we have. MS is fresh and ready to go,”.

The tournament, actually marks the return of Indian cricket to one particular ground, the Sharjah stadium, most famous for being home to one of Sachin’s many masterful knocks in the 1990s. Indian cricketers have not played at the ground since the 90s, and even though they will now finally get the chance to do so, it won’t be the same, due to bio-bubbles and multiple other health restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MI vs CSK, has even been dubbed the El Clasico of the IPL, because of the stellar records both teams possess, and the emotional reactions that the teams evoke from their respective fanbases. MI vs CSK, is a contest with a lot of history in the IPL. They’ve faced each other 28 times (the most in IPL history), they’ve fought 4 IPL finals (the most, again), they’re both led by Indian legends, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, and they’ve won a grand total of 7 titles, just between themselves.

One can watch the IPL through the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service, which is available in two different price plans, Premium or VIP. Airtel and JIO, are also offering their own streaming options, for those who want to watch the IPL.

