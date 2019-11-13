IPL 2020: Trent Boult will be part of Mumbai Indians in the next IPL after Delhi Capitals released him. While Ankit Rajpoot will be representing Rajasthan Royals. He played IPL 2019 for Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult will be seen in action representing Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). He was bought by the Rohit Sharma-led team on Wednesday. In the last IPL, he played for Delhi Capitals after the team picked him for Rs 2.20 crore. On the other side, Kings XI Punjab traded Ankit Rajpoot to Rajasthan Royals.

Rajpoot made headlines last year when he picked up the five wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was named man of the match for his impressive bowling spell. Rajpoot has so far featured in the 23 IPL games, taking 22 wickets. Boult, New Zealand’s seasonal bowler, played his first IPL game in 2014 when he was part of Delhi Capitals. In the 33 games he played so far, the left-handed pacer has claimed 38 wickets.

The Kiwis pacer has played 63 Tests, 89 ODIs and 27 T20Is. In the red-ball game, the left-handed bowler has 254 wickets. He has also claimed 10-wicket haul once and the five-wicket 10 times. In the ODIs, the pacer has 164 wickets with a career-best of 7/34. Boult has also got five-wicket haul five times. In the shortest format game, he has claimed 33 wickets.

In the 2015 World Cup, Boult emerged as the leading wicket-taker, dismissing 22 players in nine games. He took 17 wickets off the 10 matches in the 2019 World Cup. Meanwhile, the 13th IPL will be played in April-May 2020 with eight teams in action.

The 12th edition of the cash-rich league was won by Mumbai Indians, defeating Chennai Super Kings. It was the Sharma-led team’s fourth IPL title. Chennai Super Kings have won the title thrice. Chennai Super Kings are the only IPL side to defend the title. After winning the tournament in 2009, the team defended the title in 2010. The CSK are the only team to play most finals in the past 12 IPL editions. It managed to secure final berth in eight IPLs, losing five and winning three.

