Ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers reckons that the side is not too far away from giving their best performance.RCB is currently at the fifth position in the IPL 2020 standings with six points from five matches. The Virat Kohli-led side has won three matches and witnessed defeat in two. The match between RCB and CSK will be played later today at the Dubai International Stadium.

“We got a decent start, a couple of disappointing performances but all in all we are not far off from our best and I think we know what is required to get the momentum going. I have been feeling alright in the last five matches, I did not have a good game in the last match of ours, I will be focusing on getting the swing of things,” De Villiers said in a video posted on the official handle of RCB.

De Villiers has so far scored 155 runs in this ongoing edition of the tournament at an average of 51.66.

RCB had lost their last match against Delhi Capitals and the side will now play four games in a span of eight days. Head coach Simon Katich has said that the team has looked at the areas where they improve on.”We have had a good couple of days to regroup and also prepare. I think in terms of this week, it has been good to analyse what has gone well for us and where we need to improve on. We are trying to see the upcoming games as an opportunity to set up our season. Hopefully, we can get on a roll,” Katich said.

“CSK is a very proud franchise, and this is an opportunity for us to test ourselves against them. Regardless of who we are playing, when you are coming against Dhoni and his crew, it will be a really good challenge for us. We know its a big game against CSK, we have had three days to prepare for this game. We have a squad, we have plenty of options and if we feel there is a need to rotate guys because of fatigue or through injury, then we have guys who can step in,” he added.On the other hand, CSK is at the seventh place in the IPL standings with four points from six matches.

