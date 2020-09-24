Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lead by Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their second game in the ongoing IPL at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their second game in the ongoing Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Both teams will wear black bands in remembrance of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai after cardiac arrest. Virat Kohli-led side has won their first encounter against SunRisers Hyderabad by 10 runs while KXIP lost the thrilling Super Over finish against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

KL Rahul made two changes in the team as they brought in Jimmy Neeshan and M Ashwin in place of Krishnappa Gowtham and Chris Jordan. On the other hand, Kohli retained his winning combination and opted for the same unit that played the last game.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council has decided that the players of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will sport black armbands as a mark of respect for former Australia cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones, who passed away in Mumbai after cardiac arrest. Speaking to ANI, an IPL GC official said that it was decided that the RCB and KXIP players would wear black armbands during their game at the Dubai Cricket Stadium today. “Yes, it has been decided that the players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for Dean Jones,” the official said. The former Australian batsman was 59. Star India is currently in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

RCB playing squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KXIP playing squad: KL Rahul (capt and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell. (ANI)

