The IPL is now underway, and on Tuesday, Rajasthan Royals, will be facing off against Chennai Super Kings. Learn how to watch the match live on Disney+ Hotstar, and on broadcast for India or the UAE. The match will be contested in the Sharjah stadium, after the previous IPL matches were held in the Abu Dhabi and Dubai stadiums.

The Indian Premiere League 2020 kicked off when Chennai Super Kings faced off against Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19th. MS Dhoni’s CSK won against Mumbai, adding another exciting chapter to the stories rivalry of these two teams. Since then, fan excitement, which was already huge, has only grown.

All cricket fans would want to be able to live stream and watch this match, and other IPL matches as well, so we have compiled a list of the different ways one can watch CSK vs RR live, or any other IPL Match as well.

The matches in IPL 2020, will start at 7:30 PM IST, and 6 PM in the UAE.

HOW TO WATCH

They will be broadcast on various streaming services, such as Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, Airtel. All of these services offer different plans at different price points, as well.

The matches will also be available to watch on broadcast on the Star Sports network, and will be aired on the following television channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi.

You can check out live updates and exclusive coverage from NewsX at https://www.newsx.com/sports/

