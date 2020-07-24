The Governing Council of the IPL is set to meet a few days time to discuss the possibility of holding the IPL in the UAE. The Council will discuss the operating procedures for the tournament, as well as broadcasting details.

The IPL Governing Council is set to meet in a few days time. A key component of their agenda will be the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the BCCI to combat the COVID-19 threat. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior BCCI official told a news agency, “There will be three principal points on the agenda and that will primarily be discussed as and when the GC meets,”

The BCCI has been aggressively pursuing an IPL on the UAE. According to the latest reports, the BCCI has confirmed that the IPL would take place in the UAE, beginning on September 19, and ending on November 8th.

The tripartite agenda for the GC meeting is as follows:

UAE Move

There will be 44-48 days in the tournament, depending upon the number of double-headers. Double-headers on Sundays may increase substantially from earlier iterations. The format will remain unchanged, and teams will play 14 matches, according to a franchise official.

SOP

The ECB created a bio-bubble for the England vs West Indies Test series, in their hotel accommodations. While that does not seem possible for the IPL, the measures taken by the BCCI will still be stringent.

“The hotels where we book rooms, the floors that will have our team members will be a sanitized areas and that will be done in consultation with hotel authorities,” a franchise official informed.

All players and officials must download the DXB app, which is quite similar to Arogya Setu.

UAE will offer 3 grounds for the games- Sharjah, Dubai International, Sheikh Zayad.

The BCCI will rent ICC’s training facility, which boasts of 38 turf pitches, 6 indoor pitches, as well as conditioning, physiotherapy and medicine facilities.

Teams will be expected to utilize their own players for net sessions, as there will not be many net bowlers offered.

The protocol in Dubai, states that if a someone tests negative for COVID, they need not quarantine, but if they have tested positive, they will need to be tested once again.

Broadcaster Trouble

Sky Sports recently paid Rs. 16,347 to acquire broadcasting rights for the IPL. The GC will discuss advancing the timing of games half a hour (the normal time is 6:30 PM in Dubai, 8 PM IST), as well as increasing the number of double-headers.

