Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The captain has been fined Rs 12 lakh for the offence. “Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on 24 September 2020,” the league said in a statement.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh,” it added. RCB suffered a massive 97-run defeat at the hands of KXIP in the match on Thursday. KXIP skipper KL Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs of 69 balls as he helped his side post a huge target of 207 for RCB.

With this knock, Rahul also achieved the highest individual score by an Indian player in the IPL. Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin then took three wickets each in the match as they bundled out RCB for 109 runs. RCB will now take on Mumbai Indians in the league on September 28.

Virat Kohli, Simon Katich and Mike Hesson admit it was a tough night, point out areas to improve on, and more importantly want to trust the processes and the hard work the squad has put in.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Ozr4wAXa7O — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 25, 2020

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul said he was satisfied with how the team pulled off a massive 97-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and said it was a “complete performance” from his side. This was KXIP’s first win in this year’s IPL as they had suffered a defeat in their opening match. Delhi Capitals had defeated KXIP in the Super Over. Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs off just 69 balls as he helped his side post a huge target of 207 for the Virat Kohli-led RCB.

