BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly today after a meeting with Indian Premier League governing council and franchises said IPL 2020 would be truncated if it happened. A day ago, BCCI had postponed IPL till April 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said if the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League happened, it will be cut short. PTI quoted Sourav Ganguly saying IPL-13 will be truncated, if it happens.

Ganguly added April 15 means 15 days are gone, so the tournament has to be truncated. How it will be cut, how many games that plan will be shared after a discussion. At the moment, Ganguly refused to tell any date.

A day ago, the cricket governing body had decided to postpone the tournament, which was scheduled to be held from March 29 to May 24 with curtain raiser match between last time’s winner Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

On Friday, the BCCI chief had told media that postponing tournament is the only option as their first priority is safety for everyone.

When asked about IPL franchises reaction, Ganguly said nobody has a choice. First priority is safety, so the board has decided to postpone the games.

The cricket body has also callEd off India vs South Africa ODI series in view to corona virus. After first ODI of the 3-match series at Dharmshal was washed off due to heavy rain, the board decided to reschedule cancel remaining 2 ODIs, which were scheduled to be held at Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, have been suspended.

All domestic matches have also been postponed by the board.

However, the BCCI officials made it clear that they following the Sports Ministry and the Health Ministry’s directions to fight against corona virus.

