Sunday, March 23, 2025
  IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Turning Point In KKR's Crushing Loss To RCB

IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Turning Point In KKR’s Crushing Loss To RCB

KKR got off to a promising start with Rahane and Sunil Narine leading the charge, but a sudden collapse after Narine's dismissal proved costly.

IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Turning Point In KKR’s Crushing Loss To RCB

Ajinkya Rahane


Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has pinpointed the decisive moment that shifted the “momentum” against his team in their crushing 7-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Eden Gardens.

KKR’s Strong Start Turns Sour

Batting first on their home turf, KKR faced early trouble against Josh Hazlewood’s fiery spell. However, Rahane and Sunil Narine counter-attacked aggressively, propelling the team to a promising 107/1 in just 9.5 overs. The duo appeared to be setting up a formidable total before RCB clawed their way back into the contest.

The Momentum Shift: Narine’s Wicket Sparks Collapse

Against the flow of play, RCB’s Rasikh Salam dismissed the dangerous Narine (44), triggering a sudden collapse. Seizing the opportunity, Krunal Pandya struck twice in quick succession, leaving KKR struggling at 145/5. According to Rahane, this was the defining moment that derailed their innings.

“I thought we were going well till the 13th over, but 2-3 quick wickets changed the momentum. The batters who followed tried their best, but it didn’t work out. When Venky and I were batting, we discussed that 200-210 was achievable, but those wickets changed the momentum,” Rahane said at the post-match presentation.

KKR’s Underwhelming Total and RCB’s Commanding Chase

Despite the middle-order collapse, KKR managed to post a total of 174/8, falling short of their expected 200-run mark. Rahane also acknowledged that the dew factor slightly favored RCB in the second innings.

“A little bit of dew was there, but they had a very good powerplay with the bat. Our total was under par. We were looking for 200-plus. We don’t want to think too much about this game but at the same time, just try and get better in certain areas,” he added.

RCB’s Explosive Opening Partnership Seals the Win

Chasing 175, RCB openers Philip Salt and Virat Kohli put on a stunning 95-run partnership, silencing the Eden Gardens crowd with a breathtaking display of power-hitting. Their dominance took the game out of KKR’s reach, ensuring a comfortable 7-wicket win for Bengaluru.

With this emphatic victory, RCB has set the tone for their IPL 2025 campaign, while KKR will look to regroup and address their shortcomings before their next match.

(With ANI Inputs)

