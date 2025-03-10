IPL 2025: Ambati Rayudu Makes Fun Of RCB, Sanjay Bangar Calls It ‘Below The Belt’

As the cricket world shifts its attention to the upcoming IPL 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) title drought has once again become a topic of discussion.

As the cricket world shifts its attention to the upcoming IPL 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) title drought has once again become a topic of discussion. Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar and former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu engaged in a light-hearted exchange during the Hindi commentary on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Sanjay Bangar Praises RCB’s Resilience

Sanjay Bangar praised RCB’s resilience and consistent playoff appearances over the years, highlighting their stunning comeback last season.

“The team’s performance has been consistent for the last 4-5 years. The side has reached the playoffs on four occasions. Last year, after losing seven matches and then finishing in the playoffs, it was the greatest comeback. Once you make a comeback like this, the side can cross the next hurdle.” said Sanjay Bangar.

However, Ambati Rayudu took a cheeky dig at RCB’s struggles to lift the IPL trophy, joking that they might go one step further but still fall short. “Right, Sanjay Bhai. RCB will cross the next hurdle. So next time, RCB will reach Qualifier 2 (laughs).” The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach laughed at Rayudu’s joke and said, “This is so wrong. Hitting below the belt. I won’t be able to tolerate this. RCB fans are watching you.” Rayudu replied to Bangar.

Rayudu’s comments sparked a reaction from Sanjay Bangar, who first laughed off it and called it a “below the belt” remark. “This is so wrong. Hitting below the belt. I won’t be able to tolerate this. RCB fans are watching you.” he said to Rayudu.

Despite this, Rayudu remained unfazed, stating that he didn’t care about potential backlash from RCB fans or social media trolls. Rayudu who has always been spoken openly about being a fan of Chennai Super Kings told Bangar, “Let them watch.”

Below the belt to RCB fans from Rayudu gaaru 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ao7IYCovul — Vibhor (@Vibhor4CSK) March 10, 2025

IPL 2025 Season Opener: RCB Face Defending Champions KKR

The IPL 2025 season is set to kick off on March 22, with RCB facing defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener. RCB will be led by new captain Rajat Patidar, while KKR will begin their title defense under new skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Other notable matchups in the opening week include Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

